Carin L. Fike Sells 968 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE KR opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,211,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,450 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kroger by 4,005.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after buying an additional 3,196,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after buying an additional 2,288,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,146,000 after buying an additional 1,701,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

