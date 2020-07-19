Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASY opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.26. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.91.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

