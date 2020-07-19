Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 54.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catalent by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $125,000.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

CTLT opened at $85.35 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Catalent’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

