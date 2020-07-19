Cemex SAB de CV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CX)

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 23,742 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,350% compared to the average volume of 1,637 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.70 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.