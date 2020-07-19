Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $564.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $569.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.75.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

