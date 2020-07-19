CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.58. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 6,183,354 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CHFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.41. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 302.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CHF Solutions by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CHF Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in CHF Solutions by 633.3% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

