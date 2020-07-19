Choon Keng (CK) Kho Acquires 8,750,000 Shares of Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) Stock

Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 8,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$175,000.00 ($119,863.01).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 23,750,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$475,000.00 ($325,342.47).

On Friday, June 19th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 9,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$180,000.00 ($123,287.67).

On Monday, May 18th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 6,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($82,191.78).

On Thursday, May 7th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 21,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$420,000.00 ($287,671.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.79, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Land & Homes Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

About Land & Homes Group

Land & Homes Group Limited operates as a property investment and development company in Australia. It develops and rents residential, commercial, and mixed-use apartments. The company is based in Spring Hill, Australia.

