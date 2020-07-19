Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Ciena by 23.9% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ciena by 902.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,100 shares of company stock worth $5,733,035. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $57.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

