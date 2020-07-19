Citigroup Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $110.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $99.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,553,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.