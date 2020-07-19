Citigroup Increases J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $150.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $137.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JBHT. KeyCorp raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.37.

JBHT opened at $136.82 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.68.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,560. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 1,085,747 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,463,000 after buying an additional 852,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $79,850,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after buying an additional 427,411 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

