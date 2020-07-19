Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 59.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

