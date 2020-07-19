Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Cloudflare stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $354,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,858,074 shares of company stock worth $477,673,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $28,469,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 690,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 601,512 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

