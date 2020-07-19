Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,795 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

