Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 71 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,232 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.