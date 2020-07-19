Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 273,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,859,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.