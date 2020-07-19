Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $212,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,514,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,950,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 751.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 1,234,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after buying an additional 1,010,508 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

