Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $5.92. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 8,080,347 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 452,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

