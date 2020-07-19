Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of CTSH opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.