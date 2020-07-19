Cohen Klingenstein LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,732 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average of $175.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

