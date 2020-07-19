Comerica (CMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra cut Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

