Comparing Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and BRT Apartments (OTCMKTS:BRT)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Hammerson has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hammerson and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 5 4 1 0 1.60 BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67

BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.42%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Hammerson.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hammerson and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $243.00 million 3.14 -$997.51 million N/A N/A BRT Apartments $27.76 million 6.84 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

BRT Apartments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hammerson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A BRT Apartments N/A 0.81% 0.24%

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Hammerson on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

