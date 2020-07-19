Comparing Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) & 3M (OTCMKTS:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 15.37% 50.24% 12.02% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 3M and Repro-Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 3 7 2 0 1.92 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

3M currently has a consensus target price of $164.42, suggesting a potential upside of 2.83%. Given 3M’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3M and Repro-Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.14 billion 2.86 $4.57 billion $9.10 17.57 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 23.20 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Repro-Med Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

3M has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats Repro-Med Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

