Comparing Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) & DHT (NASDAQ:DHT)

DHT (NYSE:DHT) and Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get DHT alerts:

This table compares DHT and Torm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT 20.84% 14.74% 7.28% Torm 10.57% 8.45% 4.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHT and Torm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $535.07 million 1.48 $73.68 million $0.57 9.44 Torm $693.00 million 0.78 $166.02 million N/A N/A

Torm has higher revenue and earnings than DHT.

Risk & Volatility

DHT has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torm has a beta of -410.56, indicating that its share price is 41,156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Torm shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DHT and Torm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Torm 0 0 1 0 3.00

DHT presently has a consensus price target of $6.48, suggesting a potential upside of 20.35%. Given DHT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than Torm.

Summary

DHT beats Torm on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Torm Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.