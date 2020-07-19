Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) shares dropped 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.41), approximately 7,005 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 28,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.44).

The firm has a market cap of $61.36 million and a PE ratio of -36.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.82.

Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (2.74) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Robert T. E. Ware purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £59,400 ($73,098.70).

About Conygar Investment (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

