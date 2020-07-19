Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

