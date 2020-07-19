Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $120,000 in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 100,873 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 173.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 436,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 84.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWF opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

