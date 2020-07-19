Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 554.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34.

