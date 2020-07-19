Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $79,000 in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,571,041,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,687,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,705 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

