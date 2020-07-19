Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 31,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $43.89 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

