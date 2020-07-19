Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,466,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 921,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Shares of CB opened at $135.95 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

