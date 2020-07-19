Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Momo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Momo during the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Momo during the first quarter valued at about $1,524,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Momo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $18.76 on Friday. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

