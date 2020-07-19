Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SYSCO by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in SYSCO by 66.7% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SYSCO by 61.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

