Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Clorox by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

NYSE CLX opened at $228.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

