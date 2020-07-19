Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 315,077 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 410,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. CSFB decreased their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Corteva stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.