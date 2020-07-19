Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $7.40 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CORVF. ValuEngine cut Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Shares of CORVF stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.48.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.