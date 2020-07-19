Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells $267,750.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRNX opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,816,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,961,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 491,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 282,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,546 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

