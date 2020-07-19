Critical Analysis: Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 1.72 $10.66 million N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 1.69 $16.20 million $1.28 7.38

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 21.36% 11.05% 1.18% Shore Bancshares 22.24% 8.05% 1.01%

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Landmark Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

