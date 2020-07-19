CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Raised to $29.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUBE. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE CUBE opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,704,000 after buying an additional 372,744 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.