CWH Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

