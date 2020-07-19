DA Davidson Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $64.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.