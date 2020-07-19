David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $135,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $130,300.00.

CIEN stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $17,177,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $94,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura upped their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

