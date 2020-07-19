Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DE. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.65.

NYSE:DE opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

