Deutsche Bank Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $38.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

SCHW opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

