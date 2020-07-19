Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.92% of Diodes worth $60,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $1,996,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $631,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,769 shares of company stock worth $5,826,332. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Loop Capital began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

