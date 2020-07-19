DNB Markets Downgrades SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Hold

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

SANDVIK AB/ADR stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $20.45.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,290 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

