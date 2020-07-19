Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

