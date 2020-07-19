Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $445.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. OTR Global raised Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.86.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $390.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.89 and its 200 day moving average is $340.84. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $210,646,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $35,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

