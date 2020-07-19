Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $404.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $333.00 to $404.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.86.

NYSE DPZ opened at $390.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,395,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

