Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $123.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Dover stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dover by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

