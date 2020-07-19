Elizabeth G. Nabel Sells 73,975 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,543.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moderna stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. Moderna Inc has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 8,474.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

